AMG Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMG Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,775,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,244.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,440,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $131,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,464,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks opened at $57.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

