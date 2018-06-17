Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,642 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,922,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,196,451,000 after purchasing an additional 359,143 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,277,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,120,653,000 after purchasing an additional 410,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,803,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,006,427,000 after purchasing an additional 532,817 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel traded down $0.43, hitting $55.11, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 39,194,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,929,648. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $66,374.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

