Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

Media coverage about Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ampco-Pittsburgh earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.8721727608762 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh traded down $0.15, hitting $9.60, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 30,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.87. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. equities research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $51,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,446,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,398 shares of company stock worth $270,584. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.