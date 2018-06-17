Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Amphenol opened at $91.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

