Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amtech Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 9.52%. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $166,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

