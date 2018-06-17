TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Director Sells $44,025.00 in Stock

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TJX Companies traded up $0.61, hitting $95.17, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,363. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

