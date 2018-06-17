Analog Devices (ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, UBS upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $898,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $6,060,346. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,409,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,729,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,238,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,150,000 after acquiring an additional 739,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,608,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,513,000 after acquiring an additional 532,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices traded up $0.41, hitting $95.45, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,345,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

