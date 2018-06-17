Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) to Post ($0.65) EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Marvin L. White sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197,341 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $4.94, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 169,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.