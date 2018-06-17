Analysts Anticipate Box (BOX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Box (NYSE:BOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.65 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 546.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.05, reaching $25.83, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,444,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,887. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other BOX news, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,248,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $2,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,837.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,408 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

