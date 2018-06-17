Analysts Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Commscope to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Commscope from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $84,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander W. Pease acquired 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $299,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,418 shares of company stock valued at $919,187. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

Commscope traded up $0.47, hitting $29.79, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,219. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Commscope has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.