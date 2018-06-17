Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) to Post $0.38 EPS

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Forrester Research an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. 34,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,390. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $766.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $42,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $510,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,860.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $940,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 750,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 391,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.