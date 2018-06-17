Analysts Anticipate Internap Corp (INAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Analysts expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to post sales of $82.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.18 million. Internap reported sales of $69.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full-year sales of $322.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $323.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $336.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $335.66 million to $337.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Internap.

Get Internap alerts:

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.99 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 665.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Aquino bought 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $49,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $128,738. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Internap during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 1,220.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Internap opened at $11.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.01. Internap has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.36.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internap (INAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.