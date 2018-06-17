Analysts Anticipate Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Milacron posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRN shares. ValuEngine cut Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Milacron traded down $0.13, reaching $20.47, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 215,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62. Milacron has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Milacron by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

