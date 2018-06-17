Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NDSN) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Nordson posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 972.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,721.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson traded up $1.29, reaching $132.92, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 189,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nordson has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

