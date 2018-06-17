Analysts Anticipate Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05).

RARX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 817.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.31, hitting $7.65, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 392,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,354. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

