Analysts Anticipate Ryder (R) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder (NYSE:R) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.37. Ryder reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder.

Ryder (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ryder had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryder from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Ryder in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ryder in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ryder by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Ryder by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,229,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,520,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ryder has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ryder’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

