Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will post sales of $9.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.59 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $39.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 million to $40.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.11 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 45.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,874. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $155.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $899,369.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,257.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 728,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.