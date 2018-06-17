Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 6.80%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silgan in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Silgan traded up $0.25, reaching $27.75, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 230,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $146,197.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $301,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $780,450. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Silgan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

