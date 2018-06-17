Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report $719.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $714.30 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $679.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $28.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

