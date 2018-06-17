Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products (SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 127,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

