Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $414.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises traded up $0.08, reaching $28.23, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 297,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,130. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,776 shares of company stock worth $830,373. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 534.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 115,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

