Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,203 shares of company stock valued at $73,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 620,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions traded up $0.01, reaching $9.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,630,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,433. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

