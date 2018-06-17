Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations traded down $1.50, reaching $48.24, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,710. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $127.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

