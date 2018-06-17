Analysts Anticipate Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) to report sales of $13.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.59 million. Yogaworks posted sales of $12.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full-year sales of $58.44 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.27 million to $60.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yogaworks.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOGA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yogaworks in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yogaworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yogaworks in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Yogaworks traded down $0.04, reaching $1.97, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 19,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,329. Yogaworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yogaworks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Yogaworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

