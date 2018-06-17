Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.43. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,213 shares of company stock worth $9,634,979 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,384,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,171,000 after acquiring an additional 679,417 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,530,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 550,215 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,714,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen traded down $0.51, reaching $86.09, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,198,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,484. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.