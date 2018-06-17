Analysts Expect CA Technologies (CA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CA Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. CA Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CA Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CA Technologies.

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. CA Technologies had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CA. BidaskClub raised shares of CA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.84.

Shares of CA Technologies traded up $0.21, reaching $37.27, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,570. CA Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. CA Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

In other CA Technologies news, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,101,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $253,874.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,518. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CA Technologies by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in CA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in CA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CA Technologies Company Profile

CA, Inc provides software and solutions that help organizations to plan, develop, manage, and secure applications and enterprise environments in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Solutions, Mainframe Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers DevOps solutions and tools for development, testing, and deployment that support collaboration across the software development lifecycle and mobile to mainframe teams; operations intelligence and automation solutions; and security and compliance solutions.

