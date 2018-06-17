Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings (CNFR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Conifer’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Conifer an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Conifer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Conifer in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Conifer traded down $0.09, hitting $6.31, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. sell-side analysts predict that Conifer will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 311,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Jamison Williams, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Conifer accounts for about 6.7% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 8.81% of Conifer worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

