Analysts Expect Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Despegar.com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of Despegar.com traded down $0.37, hitting $21.65, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,596. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 413,200 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 316,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 311,925 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 145,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

