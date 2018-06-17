Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.40 Million

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $484.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.30 million to $492.60 million. Express posted sales of $478.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.78 million. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. Express’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Express traded up $0.64, hitting $9.15, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,069. The company has a market capitalization of $690.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.92. Express has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $7,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

