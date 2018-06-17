Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $1.80 million. Kadmon reported sales of $2.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $4.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880,000.00 to $7.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $117.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of Kadmon opened at $3.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $295.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.75. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in Kadmon by 673.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,611,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,397 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 21.1% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.