Analysts Expect Leidos (LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Leidos traded down $0.08, hitting $60.26, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 652,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,696. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Leidos declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

