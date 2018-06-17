Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $153.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $147.68 million. Medpace reported sales of $106.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $642.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.08 million to $644.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $701.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $694.42 million to $712.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medpace and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

MEDP opened at $45.24 on Friday. Medpace has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $125,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 31.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

