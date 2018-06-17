Analysts Expect Michaels Companies (MIK) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Michaels Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Michaels Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of Michaels Companies opened at $18.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,316,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after buying an additional 2,188,757 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 1,110,800 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 3,274.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 732,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,610.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 683,072 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

