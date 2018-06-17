Analysts Expect Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. Murphy USA reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy USA will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy USA.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.20%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.02 per share, with a total value of $499,299.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

