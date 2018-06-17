Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (OSK) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

In other news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.60. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

