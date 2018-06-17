Analysts Expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will report $434.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.30 million. Pacific Ethanol reported sales of $405.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEIX. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Ethanol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 754,734 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the first quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,557,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 386,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 272,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 209,365 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 392,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,268. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

