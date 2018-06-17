Analysts Expect PNM Resources (PNM) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. PNM Resources posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $53,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman P. Becker bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $272,457 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 631.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 481,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,301. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

