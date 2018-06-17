Analysts Expect Quanta Services Inc (PWR) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.73. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

In other news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanta Services by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. 1,772,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,061. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

