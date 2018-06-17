Analysts Expect Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will post sales of $406.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.62 million and the lowest is $393.13 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $134.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Select Energy Services opened at $13.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after buying an additional 740,120 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 169.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 739,141 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 390,117 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 424.5% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 296,198 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.