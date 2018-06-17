Analysts Expect Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $847.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will post $847.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.00 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $850.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Rinaldo S. Brutoco sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $178,723.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Edwab sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $449,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,735.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,265 shares of company stock worth $1,929,261. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRD opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

