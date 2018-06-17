Analysts Expect Time Warner Inc (TWX) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Time Warner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Time Warner posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Time Warner will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Time Warner.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWX. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Time Warner by 945.9% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Time Warner during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Time Warner during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Time Warner during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Time Warner during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

TWX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.34. 8,902,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,281. Time Warner has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

