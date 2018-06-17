Analysts Expect Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Town Sports International stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.03 million. research analysts predict that Town Sports International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $94,673.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,388.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,642 shares of company stock valued at $127,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 81,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 161,717 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

