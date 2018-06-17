Analysts Expect Western Union (WU) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Western Union (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Western Union had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 698.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Western Union traded down $0.06, reaching $20.00, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,052,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Western Union has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 34,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Western Union by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 84,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Western Union by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Western Union by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 75,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 146,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

