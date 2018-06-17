Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Issued By William Blair (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst J. Furby now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MED decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 1,402,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,284. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.02.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

