Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of VG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 3,410,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,541. Vonage has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jayesh Patel sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $99,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $26,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vonage by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 270,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 463.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,703 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

