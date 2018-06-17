Analysts Set $13.75 Price Target for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG)

Shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s rating score has declined by 19.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TPVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM traded down $0.04, hitting $12.54, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 94,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,328. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. sell-side analysts expect that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 66.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

