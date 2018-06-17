Analysts Set $56.00 Price Target for Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Argan’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Argan an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,842. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.30 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

