Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Price Target at $61.20

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.62, for a total value of C$42,896.00. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.86, for a total value of C$174,958.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,734.

Agnico Eagle Mines traded up C$0.10, reaching C$57.54, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 361,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,515. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.04 and a 52 week high of C$66.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of C$731.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$705.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

