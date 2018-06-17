Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (ARCT) PT at $6.50

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. WBB Securities raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,092,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics traded up $0.65, hitting $9.25, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 59,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

