Analysts Set Blackstone Group LP (BX) Price Target at $39.14

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group traded down $0.04, reaching $33.26, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,184. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

